PBKS knock CSK out of IPL 2025 playoffs as five-time champions register never-seen-before record

Chennai Super Kings have officially been knocked out of the race for the IPL 2025 playoffs as Punjab Kings drew curtains on the five-time champions' campaign on Wednesday, April 30. Shreyas Iyer and Prabhsimran Singh led the way extremely well in the 191-run chase against CSK at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

With this loss, CSK have become the first team to be knocked out of the race to the playoffs. CSK now have two wins in 10 matches and are at the bottom of the points table. CSK have also lost five matches at home in a season for the first time in their history. They had lost four games out of five at Chepauk before and the loss against PBKS is their fifth at their now time-and-again breached fortress.

More to follow...