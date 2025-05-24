PBKS join GT, RCB in fumbling before IPL 2025 playoffs with defeat to DC Delhi Capitals defeated Punjab Kings by six wickets in their final league game of the IPL 2025. Meanwhile, the defeat has put Punjab in a state of bother, who are chasing to finish in the top two on the points table.

Jaipur:

Delhi Capitals defeated Punjab Kings by six wickets at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The defeat put the Shreyas Iyer-led side in a complicated position as their chance to finish in the top 2 is now in jeopardy. Notably, the team finishing in the top 2 will earn an additional opportunity to qualify for the final.

Batting first, Punjab were well in control of the match. Captain Shreyas Iyer led from the front, scoring yet another half-century in the ongoing IPL 2025. He made 53 runs off 34 deliveries before Marcus Stoinis took over and played a phenomenal knock. The Australia international had a stunning game, scoring an unbeaten 44 runs off 16 deliveries. Credit also goes to Josh Inglis, who played a vital knock of 32 runs off 12 balls.

Courtesy of their incredible batting, Punjab posted 206 runs in the first innings. For Delhi, Mustafizur Rahman clinched three wickets while Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets each.

When it came to chase, KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis managed to hand Delhi a strong start. Rahul made 35 runs off 21 balls while Faf scored 23 runs, and during which, he became the third overseas cricketer to score over 1500 runs as captain in the IPL. After their dismissal, Karun Nair took over the business, scoring 44 runs off 27 balls.

Delhi needed a strong finish to get the job done and that’s what Sameer Rizvi provided. The youngster hit his first half-century in the IPL, scoring an unbeaten 58 runs off 25 balls. He played a pivotal role in helping Delhi win their final league game of the season as Delhi finish fifth in the IPL points table.

The defeat, however, complicated Punjab’s chance to finish in the top 2. They are currently second with 17 points from 13 games, the same as RCB, who are below due to poor NRR.