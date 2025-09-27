Pathum Nissanka shatters Virat Kohli's Asia Cup record with a scintillating maiden T20I ton against India Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka slammed his maiden T20I century on Friday against India as the Islanders gave the Men in Blue a genuine scare, taking the dead rubber of the ongoing Asia Cup to the Super Over. However, the unbeaten Indian team prevailed in the one-over eliminator.

Dubai:

Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka single-handedly gave India a run for their money in the final Super Fours clash of the ongoing Asia Cup, slamming his maiden T20I century. It has been a sensational year for Nissanka across formats, being one of the five batters to score 1200-plus runs in 2025 in international cricket and the Friday clash was yet another example of the purple patch the 27-year-old is in, while becoming only the fourth batter from his country to have scored a hundred in all three formats.

Nissanka, unfortunately, couldn't take his team through. Still, Sri Lanka were able to tie the game riding on the opener's century and a bit of help from the left-handed Kusal Perera, who slammed a quickfire half-century. Nissanka's 58-ball 107 helped him leapfrog India's Virat Kohli to the top of the run charts in Men's T20 Asia Cup history.

Nissanka, after a labouring 13-ball 8 against Pakistan in the last game, required 103 runs against India to become the tournament's leading run-getter and the right-hander was actually able to achieve all those runs and even more. Nissanka now has 434 runs to his name in 12 innings in the competition, with Kohli sitting in second place with 429 runs.

Most runs in Asia Cup T20 history

434 - Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka), in 12 innings

429 - Virat Kohli (India), in 9 innings

309 - Abhishek Sharma (India), in 6 innings

292 - Babar Hayat (Hong Kong), in 8 innings

281 - Mohammad Rizwan (India), in 6 innings