Pathum Nissanka ruled out, Sri Lanka announce replacement for tri-series against Pakistan, England

New Delhi:

Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka has been ruled out of the ODI tri-series against Pakistan and England, starting October 18. He suffered a left hamstring injury during the team’s limited-overs tour of England and is yet to regain full fitness. He was initially expected to be fit for the marquee series in Pakistan, but Sri Lanka confirmed that Nissanka is far from returning to competitive cricket. They eventually announced Lahiru Udara as his replacement ahead of the opener against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Nissanka’s absence leaves Sri Lanka without one of their leading run-scorers in the 50-over format. He is one of the most consistent batters in Sri Lanka team and in his absence, the top order, especially Kusal Mendis, needs to take extra responsibility. Since 2024, only newly appointed captain Mendis has accumulated more ODI runs for Sri Lanka than Nissanka’s 1,324.

Also, the injury creates uncertainty over Nissanka’s availability for the upcoming Test series against Pakistan, which is slated to begin on November 9 in Rawalpindi.

Chance for Udara to impress

Udara now has an opportunity to establish himself in Sri Lanka’s ODI setup. Although he has represented the national side in five Tests and seven T20Is, he is yet to make his debut in the 50-over format.

His recent performances in white-ball cricket have strengthened his position. The 32-year-old scored 91 runs off 55 deliveries in the first T20I against Pakistan, which impressed the team management. Overall, he averages 32.09 in List A cricket and has a strike rate of 85.97 across 97 innings.

Sri Lanka look to bounce back

The tri-series offers Sri Lanka an important opportunity to build momentum against two opponents, but the team must now adjust their plans. They suffered a 2-1 defeat in the T20Is against Pakistan and have the chance to avenge that in ODIs and build some momentum before the Test series.

However, in the tri-series, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will face each other in the opening fixture. The Mendis-led side will then play Sri Lanka on October 22, Pakistan on October 27 and England again on October 29. At last, the top two teams will play the final on October 31.

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