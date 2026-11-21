New Delhi:

Australia captain Pat Cummins is likely to be available for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2027, with a senior member of the franchise indicating that the pacer has assured his participation in the upcoming season. His expected return comes amid renewed scrutiny surrounding the Sandpapergate controversy and Australia's demanding international calendar.

Cummins, who leads SRH in the IPL, has reportedly communicated his willingness to feature in the tournament, although he could miss part of the campaign because of international commitments.

“I have spoken to Pat and he has said he will come for sure, if not for the whole season, at least for a part of it,” a senior SRH member currently involved in the ILT20 told Cricbuzz.

The franchise’s decision to retain the Australian fast bowler rather than release him also reflects its expectation that he will be available. Meanwhile, Cummins featured in only eight matches last season after joining the Hyderabad-based side in the second half of the competition following clearance from Cricket Australia. Ishan Kishan captained the team during his absence.

Notably, Cummins’ participation had been uncertain because of Australia’s packed Test schedule. The national side is scheduled to play nine Tests around the IPL window, including a five-match series against India between January and March, followed by five Ashes Tests against England from June to August.

Meanwhile, SRH will have to plan without Travis Head, who has opted out of the tournament to prioritise family and international commitments. Delhi Capitals have also released Mitchell Starc after the Australian fast bowler expressed his inability to participate, citing workload management.

What’s the update on Josh Hazlewood?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, however, are expected to have Josh Hazlewood available for their title defence. The Australian pacer has reportedly informed the franchise of his willingness to participate. Kolkata Knight Riders are also confident about Cameron Green’s involvement in IPL 2027. The franchise retained the all-rounder after acquiring him for Rs 25.20 crore at the previous auction.

“We have been told that he will come for the season,” a KKR official said.

Green's expected availability will be encouraging for Kolkata, particularly given the substantial investment made in securing his services. However, both he and Hazlewood can join their respective franchises after the centenary Test against England.

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