Pat Cummins, Travis Head to play remaining IPL 2025 games for SRH, despite WTC call-up Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins and Travis Head will be available for the team in their remaining matches in the IPL 2025. The duo has been named in Australia's squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, but despite that, Head and Cummins will feature.

New Delhi:

Australian duo Pat Cummins and Travis Head will come back to India for the remainder of the IPL 2025. Due to the World Test Championship finale against South Africa, it was unclear whether the Australian pace unit would be available for the rest of the tournament, which will begin on May 17. As things stand, Josh Hazlewood is likely to be available, as he is dealing with an injury, while doubts remain on Mitchell Starc.

Both Hazlewood and Starc are vital cogs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals, respectively. Their franchises have a better chance of qualifying for the playoffs and challenging for the title, which can’t be said about Cummins and Head’s Sunrisers Hyderabad. The 2024 finalists are out of the playoffs race, but Cummins and Head made themselves available for the remaining games against Lucknow Super Giants, Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders.

“Pat has a responsibility as captain of the franchise and is looking at returning,” Cummins' manager Neil Maxwell told News Corp on Tuesday.

On the other hand, there’s no update on the availability of Hyderabad’s other overseas cricketers. Wiaan Mulder has been named in South Africa’s squad for the WTC final, while the franchise hasn’t informed about Heinrich Klaasen, Eshan Malinga and Kamindu Mendis.

The Pat Cummins-led side is currently eighth on the points table with seven points in 11 matches. They started the tournament by playing an aggressive brand of cricket but things haven’t gone in their favour. The conditions in Hyderabad reportedly didn’t support their style.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Harsh Dubey, Eshan Maling