Pat Cummins scripts history with exceptional bowling spell against Delhi Capitals Star Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins became the very first skipper in the history of the IPL to achieve huge feat with his brilliance with the ball in the first innings of the game against Delhi Capitals.

New Delhi:

Game 55 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on Delhi Capitals. Both sides locked horns at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on May 5. The clash began with SRH coming in to bowl first after winning the toss.

Coming in to bowl first, Sunrisers Hyderabad got off to an excellent start to the game. Skipper Pat Cummins established his dominance early on, putting in an excellent performance with the ball. The skipper bowled the first over of the game and dismissed Karun Nair on the very first ball for a golden duck.

Furthermore, Cummins followed it up by taking the crucial wickets of Faf du Plessis and Abhishek Porel to provide Sunrisers Hyderabad with the best of starts.

Furthermore, taking three wickets in the powerplay, Cummins became the only IPL captain in history to take three wickets in the powerplay of an IPL match. There had been several skippers who had taken two wickets in the powerplay of an IPL match, and Cummins became the first captain to take three wickets.

As for the game between SRH and DC, opener Karun Nair departed for a duck with Faf du Plessis scoring three runs. Abhishek Porel added eight runs on the board with KL Rahul departing after scoring 10 runs as well.

After the horrid start in the first innings, Ashutosh Sharma and Tristan Stubbs added 41 runs on the board, with Stubbs going unbeaten. In the first innings, Delhi Capitals posted a total of 133 runs.

Captains with 2-plus wickets in Overs 1-6 of an IPL innings

3/12 - Pat Cummins (SRH) vs DC, Hyderabad, 2025

2/10 - Axar Patel (DC) vs RCB, Delhi, 2025

2/13 - Zaheer Khan (DC) vs KKR, Delhi, 2017

2/13 - Shaun Pollock (MI) vs KKR, Kolkata, 2008

2/14 - Zaheer Khan (DC) vs RPS, Pune, 2017