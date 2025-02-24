Pat Cummins relishes Australia’s mindset in ICC events following epic run chase against England Star Australia skipper Pat Cummins came forward and talked about the Men in Yellow's performance against England in the Champions Trophy, and talked about upcoming clashes against South Africa.

Australia got off to a brilliant start to their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign. The Men in Yellow took on arch-rivals England in their first game of the tournament, and it is safe to say that England were being considered as the favourites. It is worth noting that Australia came into the Champions Trophy on the back of a long list of injured players.

The likes of Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Cameron Green were all ruled out of the competition due to various reasons. With their entire frontline pace attack missing, many had opined that Australia would go on to lose their clash against England.

However, thanks to a sensational knock by Josh Inglis, Australia chased down the mammoth target of 352 runs and handed England their first defeat of the tournament. Speaking of the side’s performance, Pat Cummins recently came forward and relished the Aussie mindset and how they just love playing in tournaments.

"We just love tournament play. It's not fearing and being willing to take the game on. Being brave enough to bowl first and backing yourself to chase whatever. In a bilateral series, you've just got to be slightly better than the opposition. But in a tournament, you've got to be able to set yourself apart and take the game on; otherwise, you're normally middle of the pack,” Cummins said at a Prime Video event in Australia.

It is interesting to note that Australia will next take on South Africa to continue their Champions Trophy campaign. Furthermore, a few months after their clash in the Champions Trophy, Australia and South Africa will once again lock horns in the World Test Championship final.

Cummins also talked about how taking on the same side multiple times is just the nature of world cricket at the moment. "It's just the nature of world cricket at the moment. There's so much cricket, international and franchise tournaments, that you do feel like you come across the same players a few times throughout a year,” Cummins said.