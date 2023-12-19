IPL auction 2024: Record-breaker Pat Cummins reacts after becoming most expensive player in history

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pat Cummins with the World Cup trophy.

IPL auction 2024: The newly-crowned most expensive player in IPL history Pat Cummins has reacted on his record deal at the IPL 2024 auction. The World Cup-winning captain became the most expensive player when he was picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad for 20.5 crore at the auction arena on Tuesday in Dubai.

Cummins has now reacted on his mega deal. “Pumped to be joining SRH for the upcoming IPL season. I have heard a lot about the orange army, I have played at Hyderabad a few times. I can’t wait to get started. Great to see another Aussie in Travis Head over there. I think we will have a lot of fun this season and hope for plenty of success,” the Aussie star said in a video posted by SRH on X.

Cummins came into the auction with a base price of INR 2 crore. He was not part of IPL 2023 as he pulled out of it citing a packed International schedule. Cummins was the third pick made by SRH at the auction war. They had earlier picked Travis Head and Wanindu Hasaranga. While Head went to the Hyderabad-based franchise for 6.8 crore, Hasaranga was a steal at his base price of 1.5 crore.

SRH were also overwhelmed after picking Cummins. "HISTORIC. PRECIOUS. CUMMINS," SRH wrote on X. They were elated to have Cummins along with Head in the team and made their dream of an IPL title clear with another post on the platform. "PAT your backs, Hyd. We’re HEADing towards glory," SRH wrote for both the World Cup stars.

SRH came into the auction with the second biggest purse, only behind the Gujarat Titans. The Hyderabad-based franchisee headed into the bidding war with 34 crore in their bag. They spilled 28.8 crores for these three players. SRH can also make him the captain, replacing Aiden Markram as Cummins is an ODI World Cup and a WTC winning-captain.

