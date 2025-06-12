Pat Cummins breaks 43-year-old Test record, registers best figures at Lord's by captain Pat Cummins matched a 43-year-old record with a five-wicket haul against South Africa in the World Test Championship final at the iconic Lord's. He became the first pace-bowling captain since Bob Willis to pick up a fifer at the Lord's.

London:

Pat Cummins broke a 43-year-old record to register the best figure by a captain at the iconic Lord’s. In the World Test Championship (WTC) finale against South Africa, the Australia captain wreaked havoc, dismissing Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada to complete his six-wicket haul. Notably, Bob Willis set the record in 1982 with a five-wicket haul against India. Cummins broke it with six wickets to his name.

Cummins also completed 300 wickets in Test cricket. He needed six wickets to achieve the milestone and in the first innings itself, the Australia captain dominated after the lunch break and got the job done single-handedly. Courtesy of his brilliant spell, Australia managed a 74-run lead in the first innings.

More to Follow..