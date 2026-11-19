The sandpaper gate has once again ignited Australian cricket. Eight years after the incident, fuel was added to the fire after former cricketer Usman Khawaja revealed all of the players were involved in using the sandpaper in his biography ‘Sabr’.

David Warner came forward and supported Khawaja’s statement, whereas Pat Cummins denied the claim, stating that the bowlers did not have any knowledge of the players using sandpaper. However, speaking on the same, Bancroft came forward and stated that every player in the team was involved, and Cummins’ statement made him feel betrayed.

Responding to the claim, Pat Cummins came forward through his manager and maintained his stance that the bowlers indeed did not have any idea of the use of sandpaper on the ball.

"Pat’s position hasn't changed in eight years. He's been consistent and adamant from day one. Pat feels for Cam, of course. He has been through a lot,” Pat Cummins’ manager, Neil Maxwell was quoted as saying by ABC News.

"We would urge people to again read Pat's interview transcript. There is nothing he hasn't answered. And that includes in response to what Cam has now said. Pat has rebuilt the Australian cricket team. That 24-year-old in Cape Town resolved to fix the team and spent eight years doing it,” he added.

What did Cameron Bancroft say?

It is interesting to note that in the light of the happenings, and Cummins’ denying any knowledge of the bowlers knowing about the use of sandpaper, Bancroft took centre stage and opposed his statement and stated otherwise.

"It was not just the three of us — Steve Smith, David Warner and I — who knew about me using sandpaper on the ball in South Africa. It was the whole team," Bancroft wrote in an article that originally appeared in the West Australian.

"I withheld important details, including when the use of sandpaper began, how long it went on for, and the involvement and awareness of others. The final straw for me to write this account was Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins's press conference,” he added.

With the ongoing developments, it could be interesting to see where the matter leads to and if any other players will come forward with statements of their own.

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