Pat Cummins leaves SRH mid IPL season, heads back to Australia; here's why

Hyderabad:

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins missed the opening two games of the season, owing to a back injury. He has been out of action since the third Test in the Ashes and missed the T20 World Cup for the same reason. Despite the injury, he joined the Hyderabad camp before the IPL and was actively bowling in the nets. However, Cricket Australia (CA) is yet to clear him to return to action.

Cummins has now headed back to Australia for final clearance. As per an ESPNcricinfo report, a scan is scheduled soon with CA overseeing it and the cricketer is set to rejoin the squad by April 17. Earlier, Cummins indicated that he might miss the first half of the IPL and as per the latest timeline, he will miss the first five games definitely. Based on his scans, Cummins’ availability will be determined.

SRH play Lucknow next

After a crushing defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening game of the season, Hyderabad fought back in the second game, beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 65 runs. They showed some much-needed character with the ball, as the hosts were bundled for 161 runs, while chasing 227.

Leading up to the tournament, Hyderabad’s bowling was one of the concerning factors, particularly with Cummins not being there but the likes of Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga and Nitish Kumar Reddy have done a remarkable job. For them, it’s all about maintaining the momentum in the upcoming clash against Lucknow Super Giants.

In the meantime, Nitish silenced all the critics about SRH’s bowling, stating that they aren’t a weak side and highlighted that there’s a perfect balance of experience and youth.

“The bowling unit is not as weak as you think. On paper, as you said, there are experienced players like Jaydev Unadkat and Eshan Malinga who are doing really well, and Payne has also been very good. So I don’t think we have a weak bowling side. It’s just that the brand of cricket we’ve been playing and the scores we’ve put on the scoreboard make it seem like the batting is very strong, but I would rate my bowling unit equally highly,” Reddy said in the press conference.

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