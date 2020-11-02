IPL 2020: Today everything fell into place, says Pat Cummins after starring in KKR win over RR

Image Source : IPLT20.COM KKR pacer Pat Cummins celebrates a Rajasthan Royals wicket with teammates in Dubai on Sunday.

Kolkata Knight Riders expensive buy Pat Cummins has often faced scrutiny this season for not picking enough wickets throughout the Indian Premier League 2020 season with just eight wickets before he took the field against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday in a do-or-die encounter.

Eoin Morgan (68 runs off 35) did his bit with the bat to take KKR to a huge total of 191/7. However, the resounding win was down to a tornado of a spell from Cummins, who cleared off the entire star-studded Royals top-order with just 37 runs on the board. The entire RR batting could only manage at 132/9 at the end of their 20 overs.

Interestingly his 4/34 spell wasn’t off to a best of start as he leaked 19 runs in the first 5 balls only to turn things around. At the post-match presentation ceremony, Cummins gave an insight on how he went about things after getting clobbered from the word go.

“A lot goes through your mind. First few balls weren't great. As long as you go back to bowling your best balls, it's alright. Top of off is always that area for me, there was a bit early in there with the new ball. So, I was trying to get as many in there as I can,” said the man of the match.

Cummins further added that luck wasn’t always on his side this competition but on the night, everything worked.

“I don't think I expected to get all wickets like that. Some days you bowl well and don't get luck, some days you get a bit of luck as well. Today, everything fell into place. I guess early on in the season, I put a lot of pressure on myself. As the tournament has gone on, I've got better and better. You're always learning,” the pacer concluded.

