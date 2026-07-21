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Pat Cummins-Josh Hazlewood return as Australia name 13-man squad for Bangladesh Tests

Written By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

Cricket Australia recently came forward and revealed Australia's squad for the upcoming two-game Test series against Bangladesh. The trio of Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood make their return to the squad ahead of the series.

Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins
Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins Image Source : PTI/AP
New Delhi:

In a major development, CA (Cricket Australia) has come forward and announced its 13-man squad for its upcoming two-game Test series against Bangladesh. It is worth noting that Australia and Bangladesh will take on each other in the two-game series. 

The matches will be held in August 2026, with the first game beginning on August 13 and will be held at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin. Furthermore, the second Test of the series will be held at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay, kicking off on August 22nd. 

With the squad announcement, fans were delighted to see the return of Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, and Josh Hazlewood in the squad. It is worth noting that the trio’s sporadic participation in Australia’s recent Tests gave the squad a bleaker look by comparison. 

However, their return sees the Baggy Greens in all their glory. It is worth noting that Hazlewood missed the entirety of the Ashes series due to an Achilles injury. Lyon underwent surgery for a hamstring injury, with Cummins only featuring in the third Ashes Test. 

George Bailey gave his take on Australia’s squad composition 

Furthermore, with the squad announcement, CA’s chairman of selectors George Bailey took centre stage and talked about the squad composition and how the board was looking forward to the return of Cummins, Hazlewood, and Lyon in their Test squad. 

"The NSP [National Selection Panel] look forward to the return of Pat, Josh and Nathan. They have worked extremely hard, individually and with the SSSM [Sport Science Sports Medicine] teams, over the past few months to return from their respective injuries,” Bailey was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz. 

"While this is a 13-player squad, we have players prepared and available should any adjustments be required in the lead up to these matches. As previously stated, the volume of cricket and schedule across the next 12 months are likely to present further opportunities across all formats for many players,” he added.

Australia squad for Bangladesh Tests: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

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Cricket Australia Australia Vs Bangladesh Josh Hazlewood Pat Cummins
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