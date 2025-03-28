Pat Cummins joins MS Dhoni in explosive batting record with cameo vs LSG in IPL 2025 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) posted 190 runs after losing the toss in the seventh match of IPL 2025 against Lucknow Super Giants. Pat Cummins was one of the main reasons why they could even touch the 190-run mark and in the process, he created a unique batting record.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have explosive batters like Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Heinrich Klaasen in their line-up. Among all these batters, Pat Cummins' ability to tonk the ball often goes unnoticed. The SRH captain makes sure to contribute in all aspects of the game and he did so with the bat in the clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Thursday (March 27) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

For once, SRH batting collapsed and were 156/7 at one stage in the 17th over of the innings. Having come in to bat at number eight, Cummins came out all guns blazing smashing his first three balls of the innings for sixes. He tonked Shardul Thakur for two sixes off the first two balls and then sent Avesh Khan's delivery out of the ground.

However, the fun didn't last long for Cummins, as he was dismissed on the fourth delivery he faced. Nevertheless, he finished with 18 runs off just four balls at a strike rate of 450. Also, he became only the fourth player in IPL history to smash the first three balls of his innings for a six.

Players to hit first three balls of their innings for a six in IPL

Player Opposition Year Sunil Narine Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2021 Nicholas Pooran Sunrisers Hyderabad 2023 MS Dhoni Mumbai Indians 2024 Pat Cummins Lucknow Super Giants 2025

The first player to achieve this unique feat was Sunil Narine against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Sharjah back in the 2021 season. Nicholas Pooran did it against SRH in 2023, while MS Dhoni was added to the list last year during his blitzkrieg against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Cummins is now the latest addition to the star-studded list after his latest heroics.

It wasn't a great day in the office for SRH as they lost the match by five wickets with LSG chasing down the 191-run target in just 16.1 overs.