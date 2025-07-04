Pat Cummins' jaw-dropping catch sends Keacy Carty packing in second Test: Watch Australia captain Pat Cummins picked up a phenomenal catch to end West Indies' Keacy Carty's stay in the middle. The number three batter departed after scoring eight runs in the middle. Soon after his dismissal, the hosts were reduced to 64/3.

Grenada:

Australia captain Pat Cummins produced a moment of brilliance to end Keacy Carty’s stay in the first innings of the second Test at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada. In the ninth over of the match, Cummins bowled a good length delivery that nipped back into the right-hander. Carty failed to time it as a thick inside edge was induced, and the ball popped up in front of what would typically be a short square mid-wicket position.

Cummins, in the middle of completing his run-up, sprinted to his right by changing his direction and dived forward to take a low catch inches above the turf with his right hand. The on-field umpires referred the decision upstairs for a fair catch check. After a single replay, third umpire Nitin Menon ruled the batter out. The wicket put the hosts in further trouble as West Indies were reduced to 40/2.

Another poor start from West Indies

The Caribbean bowlers once again had a sensational outing in the middle. Australia were reduced to 110/5 at one stage, but Beau Webster and Alex Carey managed to rescue the team by scoring a half-century each. The lower middle order failed to contribute much as Australia were bundled for 286 runs in the first innings.

Former West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite failed to help West Indies start well, as he departed for a duck. After his dismissal, John Campbell looked in good touch, but he departed after scoring 40 runs. Webster got the better of him. With that, West Indies were reduced to 64/3 and they once again had a mountain to climb.

They were put in a similar situation in the first Test and the Roston Chase-led side failed to counter that. Their batting unit disappointed and if that repeats again, they will be 2-0 down in the series.