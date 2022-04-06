IPL 2022: Pat Cummins hits fastest fifty in history of IPL, smashes Daniel Sams for 35 runs in 1 over

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Pat Cummins celebrates after scoring fastest fifty in the history of IPL

15 balls,56 runs, 4 fours, 4 sixes - These were the stats of Number one Test bowler Pat Cummins in the match against five-time champions Mumbai Indians here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Wednesday. With this fifty he leveled the record for scoring the fastest fifty in the history of IPL. He leveled the record with KL Rahul who scored fifty in 14 balls against Delhi Capitals in 2018. KKR finished the game in the 16th over with 35 runs from Daniel Sams' over. With this win KKR are now the new table toppers.

More to follow...