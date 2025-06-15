Pat Cummins foreshadows reset in Australia squad following WTC final loss against South Africa Australia skipper Pat Cummins recently came forward and talked about how a potential reset in the Australia squad could be in order after the side lost the World Test Championship final to South Africa at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

New Delhi:

Australia's quest to defend their World Test Championship crown resulted in heartbreak as South Africa clinched the title, defeating the Aussies in the final by five wickets in a thrilling clash that lasted for four days. With the Aussies having lost the final, the side’s skipper, Pat Cummins, came forward and revealed that a significant reset could be in order for the side.

Many experts have come forward to point out the flaws within Australia’s lineup, with the side’s top order being one of the most discussed topics. It is worth noting that Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja, and Cameron Green contributed only 49 of Australia’s 419 runs, and it is possible that some changes could be in order.

“Obviously (the feeling is) disappointment. We worked so hard to get to the final and it’s just a missed opportunity. I think overall everyone was pretty pumped to be here to the final and make it, but … when you just miss a huge opportunity by a little bit, it leaves you a little bit empty,” Cummins was quoted as saying by FoxSports.

Cummins reflects on upcoming WTC cycle

He also talked about how with the new World Test Championship cycle approaching, it does feel like a reset, and the side will be discussing who would play and who would not ahead of the West Indies series.

“I think in some ways you do (think about it), I don’t particularly know why, but it does feel like a little bit of a fresh start. You fast forward, you know, a couple of years (and) you start maybe thinking about who’s going to - and hopefully we make the final - but who’s going to be in that team and maybe do we want to get some games into them? Do we feel like now’s the right time to change? Or do we hold with the team that got us to the final?” Cummins said.

“I think we’ll kind of got a couple of weeks before the first Test in the Windies, so I think we’ll sit down and have a bit of a think after we digest this game. But for me, I think a new WTC cycle in some ways, does feel like a bit of a reset,” he added.