Pat Cummins donates $50000 to PM Cares Fund for 'purchase of oxygen supplies'

Australian cricketer Pat Cummins on Monday donated $50000 to 'PM Cares Fund' for the purchase of oxygen supplies in India's hospitals. Cummins, who is presently in India for the 14th season of the Indian Premier League also urged fellow IPL cricketers to help India in time of need.

"There has been quite a bit of discussion over here as to whether it is appropriate for the IPL to continue while Covid-19 infection rates remain high. I'm advised that the Indian government is of the view that playing the IPL while the population is in lockdown provides a few hours of joy and respite each day at an otherwise difficult time for the country," Cummins said in a statement on Twitter.

"I encourage my fellow IPL players - and anyone else around the world who has been touched by India's passion and generosity - to contribute. I will kick it off with $50,000."

Meanwhile, three Australian cricketers have left the IPL bio-bubble as the coronavirus situation in India has worsened. Earlier in the day, Royal Challengers Bangalore's Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa pulled out citing personal reasons. Previously, Rajasthan Royals pacer Andrew Tye had left for Perth fearing that he may be "locked out" of his own country amid the situation in India.

Last week, England's Liam Livingstone too returned home citing "bubble fatigue", having spent nearly 10 months in a bio-secure environment.

20 matches have been played in IPL 2021 with games being played in Chennai and Mumbai. The wagon now rolls to the national capital Delhi and Ahmedabad.