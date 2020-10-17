IPL 2020: Not much difference in DK and Eoin Morgan captaincy, says KKR pacer Pat Cummins

Image Source : PTI KKR's Pat Cummins (left) in action against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Eoin Morgan's first assignment as Kolkata Knight Riders skipper ended in an eight-wicket drubbing by Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday. MI chased down the target of 149 with over three overs and eight wickets to spare after KKR top-order came a cropper in the first innings

KKR managed to drag themselves to 148/5 thanks to an unbeaten 87-run stand between Pat Cummins and Morgan after KKR were reeling on 61/5 in the 11th over. However, KKR bowling did no favour with Morgan’s bowling call-ups came under the scanner.

Cummins, who played his first game under the leadership of Morgan, found no much difference in the way of captaincy by DK or Morgan.

"When DK was captain and now it’s much the same. DK is still there and ready to help out whenever he can. Both are quite relaxed out there with great ideas. I didn’t find too much difference. DK I thought did a fantastic job in the first seven games. A real strong leader and I loved playing under him, it was much the same under Morgan," said Cummins to KKR's official Twitter handle.

The pacer further felt there’s nothing to worry about the team’s bowling performance on the night as the number of options the team has will help them.

.@patcummins30 recaps last evening's game against MI, the partnership with Morgan and his thoughts on our bowling department. 🗣️#KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/wb3VYsWMtx — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 17, 2020

“I like the amount of options we have for the captain. Someone like Kamlesh Nagarkoti, who missed out tonight, has done well. Everyone has slightly different variations. PK (Prasidh Krishna) is a nice tall bowler, bring a bit of bounce and swing. Mavi is more of a line and length bowler. It’s up to us to figure out and find away," he said

