Pat Cummins creates history, breaks Richie Benaud's 63-year-old record during WI vs AUS 1st Test Pat Cummins shattered a huge Australian record during the second day of the West Indies vs Australia 1st Test in Barbados. Cummins has shattered Richie Benaud's 63-year-old record during the Test.

New Delhi:

Australia captain Pat Cummins etched his name into the history books as he shattered Richie Benaud's 63-year-old Test record. During the first Test of the three-match series against West Indies, Cummins broke the legendary all-rounder's record as the bowlers continue to boss the opening Test between the two sides in Barbados.

Cummins has led Australia by example in the last few years with two ICC titles under his belt. Apart from the ODI World Cup and the World Test Championship mace in 2023, Cummins has also been in charge of Australia's Ashes retention and the Border-Gavaskar series win at home.

He has now achieved a huge record in Test cricket during the first Test against the Windies. Cummins has created the record for most wickets by an Australian player as captain in Test cricket. He achieved the feat after dismissing his opposite number, Roston Chase, in the first innings on Day 2 of the fixture.

Coming into the first Test, Cummins had 137 wickets as Test captain and was one behind equaling Benaud. He levelled the legendary all-rounder during Day 1 of the Test after dismissing Keacy Carty on Day 1, before going past him on Day 2 with the wicket of Chase, albeit through a controversial LBW that seemed not-out to many but not the third umpire.

Most wickets for Australia Test captain:

1 - Pat Cummins: 139 wickets

2 - Richie Benaud: 138 wickets

3 - Bob Simpson: 41 wickets

4 - Ian Johnson: 39 wickets

5 - Monty Noble: 31 wickets

Cummins now only behind Imran Khan

Meanwhile, Cummins is now the second-highest wicket-taking captain in Test cricket. He has 139 scalps to his name as skipper and is only behind Imran Khan, who had taken 187 wickets as captain.

Coming to the match, the Windies were bowled out for 190 in reply to Australia's 180. The Aussies have gone four down too for 92 as the bowlers continue to dominate the proceedings at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. At the end of the second day, the Aussies are 92/4 and lead by 82.