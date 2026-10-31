Pat Cummins backs Australia despite series defeat to South Africa, says 'relatively happy' with progress

Cape Town:

Despite a 176-run defeat in the third Test in Cape Town and a 2-1 series defeat to South Africa, Australia captain Pat Cummins has backed his team's overall performances. However, their recent run of form in red-ball cricket can’t be taken for granted as they suffered four defeats in the last seven Tests, which resulted in the team slipping to third on the WTC points table and also losing the number one ICC Test rank after nearly three years.

Australia's latest setback came after they failed to chase down 288 on the final day at Newlands, managing only 111 before being bowled out. Nathan Lyon remained unbeaten on 33, finishing as the highest scorer in an innings that exposed the visitors' struggles against the South African bowling attack. Now, even after the poor show, Cummins expressed confidence in his team's overall direction during the post-match presentation.

“I think we're a really good side. Tough opponents away from home. It's always really difficult. We came here very hopeful and thought we were good enough to win, but we weren't. We'll have a couple of weeks to digest it. A couple of big series coming up, but we're going back home, a place we obviously know well. But yeah, overall, relatively happy with how we're going,” Cummins said at the presentation.

South Africa’s comeback after defeat in first Test

The series had initially appeared to be heading Australia's way after they won the opening Test in Durban. However, South Africa responded with an innings and a 31-run victory in Gqeberha before completing the comeback in Cape Town.

Australia's inability to capitalise on favourable positions proved costly. They had reduced South Africa to 110/6 in the second Test but ended up suffering a heavy defeat. They secured a comfortable 100-run lead in the first innings of the third Test, but Ryan Rickelton and Wiaan Mulder’s incredible hundreds and then Australia’s poor batting show cost them the series.

After the game, Cummins acknowledged that his side failed to make the most of important opportunities and that they probably lost the game in the first hour of Day 5, having lost too many wickets.

“I think the trend of this game was once you got yourself in, you know there were runs to be scored there, and you could face lots of balls. Probably within the first hour, really, the game was away from us, so just didn't really give ourselves a chance,” Cummins said.

Meanwhile, Marnus Labuschagne is among those facing scrutiny after another disappointing series, extending his century drought to 49 innings. Australia's batting unit is expected to come under discussion before their next Test assignment.

The team will first host England for three ODIs and five T20Is in November before beginning a four-Test home series against New Zealand in Perth on December 9.

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Australia dethroned, loses top spot in WTC points table as South Africa clinch 176-run win