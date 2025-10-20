Parvez Rasool, first Jammu and Kashmir cricketer to play international cricket for India, announces retirement The 36-year-old Parvez Rasool brought an end to his 17-year illustrious career, being the first player from Jammu and Kashmir to play for India and then in the IPL, before the likes of Umran Malik and Abdul Samad followed suit. Rasool played an ODI and just one T20I for India.

New Delhi:

Jammu and Kashmir all-rounder Parvez Rasool has called time on his 17-year cricketing career, announcing his retirement from all formats of the game. First cricketer from the union territory to play international cricket for India and in the IPL, Rasool played 95 first-class matches, 164 List-A games and 71 T20s, since starting back in 2008. The right-arm off-spinner, who was a handy contributor with the bat in the middle, represented India in an ODI in 2014 and played just one T20I in 2017 under Virat Kohli's captaincy.

As he looked back at his career with content, Rasool was glad that he could play a part in the emergence of Jammu and Kashmir as a cricketing state and contributed to the team's success story. "When we started playing, not many took Jammu and Kashmir cricket seriously. But we went on to beat some of the big teams and also fare well in the Ranji Trophy and other BCCI-affiliated tournaments. I led the team for a fairly long period and it gives me immense satisfaction to have contributed a bit to the team’s success story,” Rasool was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

“Every time I represented my team, my aim was to ensure that we came out winners. Of course, at times, results did not go our way, but I did everything possible to perform to the best of my abilities for J&K,” Rasool said added. After not being picked for the last two Ranji Trophy editions by the Jammu and Kashmir State Association, the 36-year-old played in Sri Lanka for a couple of years and worked with young cricketers in the valley.

“I would be lying if I said that I did not feel bad after being left out of the Jammu and Kashmir team. But then, some things are beyond a cricketer’s control. You take things in your stride and move on. I did that,” he said of his snub.

After his phenomenal performances for Jammu and Kashmir, Rasool got a look-in by the now-defunct Pune Warriors India, under Sourav Ganguly. Rasool went on to represent Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the subsequent editions. During which he got a chance to play for the country as well. Overall, Rasool has 352 first-class wickets in his name, in addition to 221 in List-A matches and 60 in T20 cricket.

Rasool's last professional match was close to two years ago.