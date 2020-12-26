AUS vs IND Live: Parthiv Patel explains why Rahane's gamble to use Ashwin early on Day 1 did the trick

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES R Ashwin (left) and stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane celebrates the wicket of Steve Smith in Melbourne on Saturday.

Ajinkya Rahane is only a stand-in skipper in absence of Virat Kohli, who is away on paternal leave after the first Test but the 32-year-old Mumbai batsman's gamble to use off spinner R Ashwin as early as 11th over in the opening session of Day 1 of Boxing Day Test against Australia surprised many.

Bowling on a Melbourne Cricket Ground track, which in the past has been battiing friendly, Ashwin made the desired impact with the new ball; picking the wickets of a set Matthew Wade (30) and big fish Steve Smith (0) inside his first three overs to leave Aussies stuttering at 38/3.

While many wondered how Rahane came up with the idea to use spin so early with three quality pacers in the line-up, recently-retired cricketer Parthiv Patel explained what prompted Rahane's move while praising the Mumbaikar for being courageous.

"Very impressed with Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy. I will like to point out that the Wankhede wicket, on which he has grown up playing, is similar to Melbourne wicket. You will find grass cover and seam movement there on the first day as well," Parthiv said on Cricbuzz.

"And that's why whenever Mumbai bowled early, the brought on spinner to use the moisture to spin the bowl. That's the experience of Rahane, he knew how to exploit the conditions.

"He could have changed Ashwin after first two overs, but he continued with him to make the most of the conditions."