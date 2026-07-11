Parthiv Patel points out what went wrong for India after T20I series loss to Ireland, England

Southampton :

The Indian team is all set to take on England in the fifth and final T20I of the ongoing series. The two sides will meet at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on July 11th, and it is worth noting that the Indian team has already lost the series, losing their last three T20Is against England.

Coming into the series as the defending T20 World Cup champions, a lot was expected of the Men in Blue. However, the side has been unable to put in a good performance in the series, missing out on the series after subpar performances in the second, third, and fourth T20Is of the series.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Parthiv Patel took centre stage and talked about what went wrong for the Men in Blue in the series. He opined that it is their fielding that cost the Indian team in the series.

"The result was a bit surprising and shocking. You can't expect to beat Ireland after playing poor cricket. Over the last two to two-and-a-half years, the most alarming aspect of Indian cricket has been fielding, across the men's team, the women's team and even junior cricket,” Parthiv Patel told JioHotstar.

Even in the Ireland series, had those two or three catches been taken in the first game, they wouldn't have scored over 180. The same thing happened in the second game,” he added.

India aim to register consolation win in Southampton

Speaking of the series, team India will take on England next in Southampton. While the hosts will be looking to clean sweep the Men in Blue, team India will instead be in search of a consolation victory.

After subpar showings across the tour, it could be interesting to see how team India fares in the upcoming game, and what changes they would be making in hopes of registering their first victory in the series. Kicking it off with two losses against Ireland and three straight losses against England, it is safe to say that India will be getting desperate. However, the in-form English side will not be making it easy for them.

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