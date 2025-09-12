Parthiv Patel gives his take on Shubman Gill's batting approach in India's win over UAE Former India cricketer Parthiv Patel recently came forward and talked about Shubman Gill's playstyle and approach with the bat in the Indian team's stellar victory against the UAE in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025.

The Indian team got off to a brilliant start to their Asia Cup 2025 campaign. Taking on the UAE in their first game of the tournament, India limited the UAE to 57 runs and went on to chase the target, winning the game by nine wickets. It is worth noting that one of the most notable moments of the game was the comeback of ace batter Shubman Gill in India’s T20I squad.

Playing nine deliveries, Gill scored 20* runs and helped India win the game comfortably. In his short-lived innings, the star batter hit one six and two fours, and former India cricketer Parthiv Patel recently came forward to give his take on Gill’s playstyle and batting approach from the first game.

"Shubman Gill went for a drive on the first ball, and then hit a four on the next ball after stepping out of the crease. He also hit a six in the same over. We don't see this approach when he plays for Gujarat Titans. He takes some time there, but here, India played with eight batters, and their approach is to play attacking cricket,” Parthiv Patel said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Ajay Jadeja reflects on Gill-Abhishek’s opening duo

Furthermore, former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja also came forward and talked about the opening partnership between Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma. He opined that both of them fulfilled their childhood dream of batting together for the Indian team.

"I was thinking about these two friends (Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma). While growing up, you are a hooligan in your city when you are playing for your club, you beat a school team like that, and they have done that at the international level, even if it's the UAE. They have been able to live that dream, that they would finish games like this when they would bat together for India,” Jadeja told Sony Sports Network.