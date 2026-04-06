Paras Mhambrey confirms Hardik Pandya's availability for MI ahead of clash against RR

Guwahati:

The stage is set for the 13th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. Rajasthan Royals will be hosting Mumbai Indians at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on April 6. Ahead of the clash, many fans would have only one question in their minds, and that would be whether star skipper Hardik Pandya would be available to play for MI or not.

Notably, Pandya missed Mumbai Indians’ last game in the tournament against Delhi Capitals. Despite boasting a star-studded squad, MI lost the clash against DC, facing their first loss of the season.

However, ahead of the clash against RR, Mumbai Indians’ bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has come forward and confirmed that Hardik Pandya will be playing for MI in their upcoming game against Rajasthan.

“Hardik Pandya will be available for tomorrow’s game. He was not injured, he was unwell. He is fit and fine now,” Mhambrey said in the pre-game press conference.

MI look to get back to winning ways

Speaking of their form, Mumbai Indians have played two games so far in the IPL 2026. The five-time champions have won one game and lost another. The side occupies sixth place in the standings with two points to their name and will be hoping to get back to winning ways against an in-form Rajasthan Royals.

As for the inaugural champions, under the leadership of Riyan Parag, Rajasthan Royals have been brilliant for the first two games, registering victories in both games. Defeating Chennai Super Kings was a comfortable and thrilling victory against Gujarat Titans.

Currently in second place in the points table, Royals have four points to their name but are second in the points table, as they have an inferior net run rate as compared to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who sit in first.

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