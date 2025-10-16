Paras Dogra creates history in Ranji Trophy with century against Mumbai Paras Dogra scored his 32nd Ranji Trophy century against Mumbai, becoming the second-highest centurion in the tournament’s history. J&K ended Day 2 at 273/7, trailing Mumbai’s 386. Dogra remained unbeaten on 112, keeping hopes alive for a lead.

Srinagar:

Jammu and Kashmir captain Paras Dogra made history in the ongoing Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar. In the Round 1 clash, the seasoned batter scored his 32nd Ranji Trophy century, surpassing Ajay Sharma to become the second-highest centurion in the tournament’s history. Wasim Jaffer remains the top centurion with 40 centuries in the Ranji Trophy.

Notably, Paras remained unbeaten on 112 runs as J&K made 273/7 after the completion of Day 2. The veteran had little support from the other end, but he managed to keep the scoreboard ticking. He hit 16 boundaries during his time at the crease and will hope to keep up with the momentum on Day 3. Batting at number five, Abdul Samad looked in good touch for a while before departing for 44 runs. Batting at eight, Abid Mushtaq scored 40.

Mumbai posted 386 runs in first innings

Mumbai made 386 runs in the first innings in Srinagar. Siddhesh Lad played a terrific knock of 116 runs, while Shams Mulani added 91. Veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane, on the other hand, flopped to get going, scoring 27 runs. Sarfaraz Khan, who is in the reckoning for a comeback to the India team for the South Africa series, scored 42 runs.

For J&K, Yudhvir Singh clinched a five-wicket haul, while Auqib Nabi picked up two wickets. After Day 2, J&K trail by 113 runs and hence, Dogra would be gunning to bridge the gap on the following day and possibly take a lead, which will put Mumbai under tremendous pressure. Interestingly, they defeated Mumbai in the last edition of the Ranji Trophy and will be hoping to repeat the same in this edition of the tournament as well.