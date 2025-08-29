Papua New Guinea’s Kiplin Doriga charged with robbery amid CWC Challenge League Papua New Guinea's wicket-keeper batter Kiplin Doriga has been charged with robbery amid the ongoing CWC Challenge League tournament. According to the reports, the 29-year-old has also pleaded guilty to the charges.

New Delhi:

In a major development, Papua New Guinea’s wicket-keeper batter Kiplin Doriga has been charged with robbery after an incident in St Helier, Jersey’s capital. It is worth noting that the incident occurred in the early stages of the day on August 25.

Interestingly, Doriga was part of Papua New Guinea’s squad currently competing in the CWC Challenge League. As for the charge against him, according to a report by Cricbuzz, Doriga is believed to have pleaded guilty to the charges. The 29-year-old appeared before the Magistrate's court on August 27.

Furthermore, Relief Magistrate Rebecca Morley-Kirk referred the case to the royal court after the charge was judged too serious for the magistrate’s court. Doriga will be appearing in the royal court on November 28. Bail for the same was declined, and Doriga will remain under custody on the island until his showing at the royal court.

Doriga competed in two T20 World Cups

It is worth noting that Kiplin Doriga has played in two T20 World Cups, back in 2021 and 2024. He has made a total of 97 appearances for Papua New Guinea, which includes 39 ODIs and 43 T20Is.

He has scored 730 runs in 39 ODI matches and 349 runs in 43 T20Is. A key player for them behind the stumps, Doriga’s future in the sport looks clouded for the time being.

Speaking of Papua New Guinea’s performances at the ongoing CWC Challenge League, the side went on to lose a clash against Jersey on August 28. Jersey came in to bat first in the game and managed to post a total of 261 runs in the first innings of the game. They then limited Jersey to 101, winning the game by 160 runs, registering an exceptional win against the side.

Also Read: