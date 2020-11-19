Pandemic has altered men's lifestyle, responsibilities in family: Suresh Raina

Image Source : PTI Raina also said that the role of men have changed over the years, and they are no longer just the wage earners for their homes.

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has said that the coronavirus pandeic has brought a change in the lifestyle and responsibilites of men around the world. Raina said that most men have not spent as much time at home as they did during the pandemic, which has given them a chance to envision themselves as active co-parents.

"For many men, the pandemic has altered the entire lifestyle and responsibilities," Raina told ANI.

"Never before have so many men spent so much time deep in the family trenches. With the pandemic came more time at home for everyone. And with that, came more time with their families specially children, getting involved in activities like making lunches, managing schedules, negotiating television and video game time, tending to tantrums and sibling spats.

"This International Men's Day, we need to envision men as active co-parents, who are not just "helpers" in parenting but also an equal-half, who take up equal responsibility.

"We need to create a fertile environment for today's parennials (millennial who is a parent) to question regressive gendered division of labour and establish better parental bonds with his child. The parennial generation, comprised young parents, is more open to this change. It's great to see the parennial fathers actively trying to change the usual behaviour pattern and get more involved with their children," said Raina.

International Men's Day is celebrated annualy on November 19, and was inaugurated in 1992 by Thomas Oaster.