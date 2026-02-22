Pallekele weather today: Will SL vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight match get washed out due to rain?

New Delhi:

Sri Lanka and England lock horns against each other in their opening Super Eight game in the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele, on Sunday, February 22. The two teams finished second in their groups after suffering a defeat each. They will now look to leave no stone unturned as the World Cup enters the crucial Super Eight stage.

Eyes will also be glued on the Pallekele skies as the weather poses a threat to wash this clash out, just like the Colombo rain had washed the Pakistan vs New Zealand fixture yesterday. The weather in Sri Lanka is uncertain at most of the times and it is no different for the Sri Lanka vs England clash on February 22.

Will rain wash the SL vs ENG clash in Pallekele out?

As per Accuweather, there are strong chances of precipitation in the coming hours, with the game set to begin at 3 PM local time. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in Pallekele at 2 PM, while it goes up to 74% at 3 PM, the scheduled start of this fixture. It stays 63% over the next two hours with rain predicted allthrough this time before sliding down to 49% at 6 PM and staying 45% till 8 PM.

Is there a reserve day for this game?

No, there are no reserve days for the Super Eight matches or for the previous group stage encounters. There are reserve days for the semifinals and the final but not for the Super Eight fixtures.

What happens if the SL vs ENG match is washed out?

If the game in Pallekele is washed out due to rain, then both teams will share a point each. This will put all four teams in Group 2 - Sri Lanka, England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka - on one point each after their opening fixtures. This will cut off the advantage Pakistan and New Zealand have gained after their wash-out in Colombo as the teams will begin the things fresh again.

Coming back to Sri Lanka, the Lankan Lions won three of the four matches that they played in the group stage of the World Cup. They defeated Ireland, Australia and Oman before going down to Zimbabwe in Group B.

Meanwhile, England also came second in Group C after winning three and losing one to the West Indies. The two-time champions came close to losing at least two of their three games but managed to win those outings against Nepal and Italy, while having a bit of a breathing space against Scotland.

Squads:

England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Dushmantha Chameera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Kamil Mishara