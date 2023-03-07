Pakistan's Sohail Tanvir announces retirement from all forms of International cricket

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sohail Tanvir retires from International cricket

Pakistan's pace bowler Sohail Tanvir has announced his retirement from all forms of International cricket. Tanvir, who played for his country for a decade, took to social media to make the announcement. The pacer was out of the team for around six years.

Taking to Twitter, Tanvir said that he is retiring from all forms of International cricket but will continue to play in domestic and franchise cricket. "I am retiring from all formats of international cricket and will continue to play domestic and franchise cricket going forward. Thank you to PCB for giving me the opportunity to play for my country," he wrote in a post on Twitter.

Tanvir has played 2 test matches, 62 ODIs and 57 T20Is for Pakistan in which he has taken 130 wickets across formats. Tanvir has also played in the Indian Premier League and was a vital cog for the Rajasthan Royals in their first title win in 2008. He was the purple cap winner in the 2008 IPL as he took 22 wickets in 11 matches. Tanvir also hit the winning runs in the final against Chennai Super Kings in 2008.

In his T20 career so far, Tanvir has featured in 388 matches across various competitions including the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Pakistan Super Kings (PSL) and the IPL. In those 388 games, he has picked 389 wickets. Notably, Tanvir will be seen in action next in the upcoming Legends League Cricket for the Asia Lions team. He will have the company of fellow fast bowler Mohammad Amir in the league. The team will be led by Shahid Afridi.

The LLC tournament will get kicked off from March 10 onwards as India Maharajas will lock horns against Tanvir's Asia Lions in Doha. There are only three teams in the tournament as World Giants are the third team.

