Pakistan's Sidra Amin reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct during India clash in World Cup 2025 Sidra Amin led Pakistan's charge with the bat in the 248-run chase against India in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025. Meanwhile, Amin has been reprimanded for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the clash in Colombo.

New Delhi:

Pakistan batter Sidra Amin has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during her team's clash against India in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 on Sunday, October 5.

Amin was found guilty of breaching Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. It relates to 'abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match.'

Amin forcefully hit her bat onto the pitch after being dismissed on 81 during her team's chase of 248 against the Women in Blue at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The incident took place in the 40th over when Sneh Rana dismissed Amin after she mistimed her fuller ball to square-leg, where India captain Harmanpreet Kaur grabbed the catch.

Apart from the reprimand, one demerit point has been added to Sidra's disciplinary record. Meanwhile, this is her first offence in 24 months.

The Level 1 breaches, the case of Amin, carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

The charges were levelled by the on-field umpires Lauren Agenbag and Nimali Perera, third umpire Kerrin Klaaste and fourth umpire Kim Cotton. The Pakistani batter admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Shandré Fritz of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees; hence, a formal hearing was not required.