Pakistan's head coach Mark Coles steps down ahead of home series against South Africa

Pakistan women's cricket team's head coach Mark Coles has stepped down from his role within four months of his second stint with the side, citing personal reasons. He was appointed in April this year. The announcement comes as a setback for the Pakistan women's team as it is slated to host South Africa at home in a limited-overs series starting September 1 in Karachi.

The series will feature three T20Is followed by three ODIs and all six fixtures are to be played in Karachi. Having served as the head coach of the side from 2017 to 2019, Coles already had a fair amount of coaching experience with the Pakistan team and his shock resignation has left the team management stunned.

The Pakistan Cricket Board thanked Coles for his brief stint with the side and wished him well going ahead in his career. The board also mentioned that it will announce Coles' replacement in "due course" of time.

"The PCB would like to extend its gratitude to Mark Coles for his brief stint with the women's side and wishes him well in his future endeavors. The replacement of Mark Coles will be announced in due course," PCB said in a press release.

The Nida Dar-led side has a hectic schedule ahead with Pakistan scheduled to play 15 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 17 T20Is in the year to follow. After the culmination of the series against South Africa, the Women in Green will play hosts to the West Indies and will travel to Bangladesh, England and New Zealand in their upcoming tours that are lined up already.

Coles is yet to issue a statement in the public and hence there is no clarity as to what led to his sudden resignation and the PCB hasn't given any cue regarding the same either.

