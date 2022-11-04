Pakistani cricketer wishes Virat Kohli happy birthday a day before; says couldn't wait for November 5

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli | File Photo

Virat Kohli's fan following needs no introduction. The man commands immense respect and reverence, and the fanfare isn't just restricted to India but blurs global boundaries.

This was on full display when Pakistani fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani took to Twitter and wished him a day before. He said he couldn't really wait for November 5 to wish Kohli, the artist who made the game beautiful.

"Just couldn't wait for 5th Nov to wish the artist who made cricket the most beautiful. Happy birthday Virat Kohli, the #GOAT. Enjoy your day brother & Keep entertaining the world," wrote Dahani.

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News