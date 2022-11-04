Friday, November 04, 2022
     
Pakistani cricketer wishes Virat Kohli happy birthday a day before; says couldn't wait for November 5

Virat Kohli's Birthday: The former Indian captain enjoys global fanfare and is respected immensely in sporting community.

Kartik Mehindru New Delhi Published on: November 04, 2022 22:23 IST
Virat Kohli | File Photo

Virat Kohli's fan following needs no introduction. The man commands immense respect and reverence, and the fanfare isn't just restricted to India but blurs global boundaries. 

This was on full display when Pakistani fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani took to Twitter and wished him a day before. He said he couldn't really wait for November 5 to wish Kohli, the artist who made the game beautiful.

"Just couldn't wait for 5th Nov to wish the artist who made cricket the most beautiful. Happy birthday Virat Kohli, the #GOAT. Enjoy your day brother & Keep entertaining the world," wrote Dahani.

 

