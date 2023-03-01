Pakistan women's skipper Bismah Maroof resigns

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Bismah Maroof steps down from captaincy

Pakistan's Bismah Maroof has stepped down as captain of the women's team, ending a nearly six-year captaincy stint of leading the team. The 31-year-old led the team for the last time in the Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa. In the tournament, Pakistan failed to qualify for the semifinals after losing three of the four group-stage matches.

Bismah was named Pakistan's captain in all formats of the game in the year 2017. She will, however, remain available for selection as a player even after her resignation from the post. Her replacement will be announced in due course, said the PCB.

"It has been an honour for me to captain my country and I feel fortunate to have led an incredible and hardworking bunch of cricketers.

It has been one exciting ride, which has been full of highs and lows, but, at the end of the day, I will always be thankful to Almighty for providing me this opportunity.

"With the new ICC Women's Championship cycle in its initial stages and the 2024 T20 World Cup more than a year away, I think this is the right time for me to step down and help so we have a smooth transition," said Bismah.

"I am looking forward to continuing to play as a player and playing my role for the team."

In her career, Bismah has played 124 ODIs and 132 T20I so far, of which she led the team in 34 ODIs (16 wins) and 62 T20Is (27 wins).

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman, Najam Sethi said, "Bismah has been an inspiration for millions of girls and has been a catalyst for a positive change. With her immense dedication and hard work, she has shown that women can continue to follow their passions and dreams.

"I am sure her presence in the Pakistan dressing room will continue to be a source of inspiration to our young cricketers and she will continue to serve Pakistan with honour and pride as she has been doing since she was a teenager."

