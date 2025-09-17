Pakistan withdraws pullout threat, to go ahead with the UAE clash in Asia Cup after arriving at a solution Pakistan have agreed to continue playing in the ongoing Asia Cup after withdrawing the pullout threat in the early hours of the matchday against the UAE. Pakistan had asked for the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft following the no-handshake saga. The ICC had rejected the plea.

Dubai:

The Pakistan cricket team has decided to go ahead with their Asia Cup clash against the UAE on Wednesday, September 17, after arriving at a middle-of-the-road solution, following their pullout threat from the tournament. As per a PTI report, the matches featuring Pakistan will be officiated by Richie Richardson and not Andy Pycroft, whose removal was asked for by the Men in Green in their plea. The ICC had rejected Pakistan's plea and the PCB had to consult the government to finally agree on going ahead with the rest of the tournament.

Pakistan cited the violation of ICC rules and regulations after Indian players refused to shake hands as a mark of respect to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed on April 22. The Indian players didn't shake hands and Pakistan skipper Salman Agha didn't attend the post-match presentation.

After the ICC rejected Pakistan's plea for Pycroft's removal, the Men in Green boycotted the pre-match press conference and didn't send any player or coaching staff member to address the uncertainty.

"They want to keep cards close to the chest and not answer any questions about boycott," a PCB insider had told PTI earlier in the day on the condition of anonymity. However, the Pakistan players did attend the training session amid uncertainty ahead of the UAE clash.

Pakistan to play the UAE in a virtual knockout

The UAE got over the India hammering to pummel Oman and stay alive in the qualification race for the Super Fours. However, the UAE are likely to be challenged a bit more against Pakistan, who too will have to forget the Sunday clash against the Men in Blue and overcome the challenge thrown by the hosts to qualify.

(With PTI inputs)