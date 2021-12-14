Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch PAK vs WI Live Online, TV

Follow us on Image Source : AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES Pakistan's Mohammad Wasim celebrates after taking the wicket of West Indies' Oshane Thomas (left) during the first T20I at the National Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday.

Pakistan will be looking to seal the series when they take on West Indies in second of the three T20Is in Karachin on Tuesday. Earlier on Monday, Mohammad Rizwan hit 78 runs and fast bowler Mohammad Wasim took 4-40 as Pakistan thumped a depleted West Indies by 63 runs in the first Twenty20 at the same venue.

Rizwan increased his tally this year to 1,201 runs in 27 T20s with another masterful knock that stood out in Pakistan's imposing 200-6 after being sent in to bat. Haider Ali opened up in the latter half of the innings with a career-best 68 off 39 balls that featured four sixes and six boundaries. The West Indies folded for 137 in 19 overs as Wasim bowled impressive yorkers to claim his career-best figures, and Shadab Khan grabbed 3-17.

Before the 2nd T20I between Pakistan and West Indies, here is the information as to how, when and where can the game be watched live

Where will the 2nd T20 match between Pakistan vs West Indies take place?

The 2nd T20 match between Pakistan vs West Indies will be held at the National Stadium in Karachi.

When will the 2nd T20 match between Pakistan and West Indies be played?

The 2nd T20 match between Pakistan and West Indies will be played on December 14, Tuesday.

When will the 2nd T20 match between Pakistan and West Indies start?

The 2nd T20 match between Pakistan and West Indies will start at 6.30 pm IST.

How to watch the live streaming of 2nd T20 match between Pakistan vs West Indies in India?

The 2nd T20 match between Pakistan vs West Indies will be streamed live on SonyLiv and JIOTV app and website in India

Which channel will telecast/broadcast the 2nd T20 match between Pakistan vs West Indies in India, Pakistan and West Indies?

The 2nd T20 match between Pakistan vs West Indies will be available on Sony Network channels in India.

In Pakistan the game can be watched on PTV, Daraz channels while in West Indies Flow Sports will broadcast the match.

Pakistan squad Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr., Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

West Indies squad Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Darren Bravo, Dominic Drakes, Shai Hope, Akil Hossein, Brandon King, Gudkesh Moti, Romario Shepherd, Odeon Smith, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr., Rovman Powell.