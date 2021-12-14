Live Score Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score Updates from Karachi: Pakistan 63/2 in 9 overs

Follow us on Image Source : AP Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during the first T20I against West Indies at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday.

Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score Updates from Karachi

Pakistan 52/2 in 7 overs Fifty up for Pakistan in the 7th over as Rizwan continue to dominate the visitors while Haider Ali has found it difficult to tackle the West Indies spin attack. Ali has scored 4 runs in 11 balls while Rizwan is playing on 28 runs in 21 balls.

Pakistan 38/2 in 4.1 overs Brilliant stumping by Nicholas Pooran as he gathers the ball outside off and disturbs the timer in no time to dismiss Fakhar Zaman for 10.

Pakistan 14/1 in 2.3 overs Pakistan captain Babar Azam gets run out for 7. Hayden Walsh's acrobatic efforts help West Indies get the first wicket of the match. Fakhar Zaman has joined Rizwan in the middle.

Pakistan are unchanged from the last game while West Indies replaced Devon Thomas with Hayden Walsh.

West Indies Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(c), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Oshane Thomas

Pakistan Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat first against West Indies in the second T20I of the series here at the National Stadium, Karachi. Pakistan are 1-0 up in the three-match series with a win in the first game.

Series so far PAK 1 - WI 0

Pakistan broke the record for the most wins in a calendar year, surpassing their own record of 17 wins in men's T20Is in 2018, with a 63-run victory over West Indies in Karachi. After the batters got the hosts to a solid total of 200, the bowlers were on the money right from the start as West Indies crumbled under the pressure of the chase.

Pakistan in T20Is in 2021

18 wins

6 losses

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(c), Devon Thomas, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Dominic Drakes, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Oshane Thomas, Darren Bravo, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani