Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live: When and where to watch PAK vs SL ODI series live on TV and streaming in India? Pakistan will be up against Sri Lanka in a first men's bilateral ODI series in six years. Since 2019, Pakistan have taken on Sri Lanka just twice in ODIs, both in multi-nation events and for both the sides, it will form a part of the preparation for the World Cup two years from now.

Rawalpindi:

Pakistan will be up against Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series in Rawalpindi, starting Tuesday, November 11. The Men in Green will be high on confidence after the 2-1 series victory against a second-string South African side, but they played and negotiated what they were faced with, quite successfully. Faisalabad was more on the slower side, with the spinners getting a lot of purchase from the surface across those three games, however, Rawalpindi will be a bit flatter and it will be interesting to see how the both teams adjust, given that Sri Lanka also play on slow turners back home.

This will be the first ODI bilateral series between the two nations in six years. Since 2019, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have faced each other twice in ODIs, both in multi-nation events and this series will serve as an ideal preparation for both teams, two years out from the next World Cup, given how similar they line up and have similar strengths and weaknesses, playing on sub-continental tracks.

When and where to watch the PAK vs SL ODI series live on TV and OTT in India?

The three-match ODI series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will kick off at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi onTuesday, November 11, at 3 PM IST. The remaining matches are scheduled for November 13 and 15, all at the same venue. Unfortunately, the PAK vs SA ODI series will not have a live broadcast on TV in India; however, all three matches can be live-streamed on the Sports TV YouTube channel.

Squads

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah Khan

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Eshan Malinga, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Udara, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamil Mishara, Jeffrey Vandersay