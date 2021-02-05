'Ridiculous!': Temba Bavuma displays incredible athleticism to dismiss Pakistan's Fawad Alam in 2nd Test

Image Source : TWITTER/TAIMOORZE Temba Bavuma displayed an incredible fielding effort to dismiss Fawad Alam during the second Test between Pakistan and South Africa.

Temba Bavuma displayed incredible athleticism on the field to run Pakistan's Fawad Alam out during the second day of the second Test in Rawalpindi. Alam, who has been one of the most consistent batsmen for Pakistan in recent times, had scored a century in the side's previous game in Karachi.

On the 64th over of the game, Alam pushed a short ball towards the cover and started for a single. Bavuma, alert, sprinted from the point position and aimed an incredible throw at the non-striker's end.

Fawad dived but couldn't reach in time as the throw hit the stumps.

Watch:

Alam's wicket came merely five overs after Pakistan captain Babar Azam was dismissed in the first hour of Day 2.

Earlier, Azam and Alam revived Pakistan with a century stand to be 145-3 against South Africa on a rain-hit first day of the second Test on Thursday.

Babar raised his 16th test half-century and was unbeaten on 77 with a dozen boundaries while left-handed Alam continued his rich batting form to be 42 off 138 balls at tea. They did not resume as rain washed out the last session.