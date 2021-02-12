Image Source : TWITTER/THEREALPCB 'Superman' Mohammad Rizwan makes incredible dive to run Reeza Hendricks out in 1st T20I

Mohammad Rizwan couldn't put a foot wrong during the first T20I against South Africa on Thursday. The Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman slammed a match-winning century in the first innings, and displayed incredible athleticism behind the stumps to remove the dangerous Reeza Hendricks in the run-chase.

Hendricks, who had scored a half-century, held the key to Proteas' victory as he held one end since opening the innings alongside Janneman Malan.

However, in the 18th over of the innings, Hendricks faced an unfortunate dismissal, thanks to confusion in the middle of the pitch with batting partner Andile Phelukwayo.

Haris Rauf aimed a short-pitched delivery at Hendricks, and the batsman played a pull shot but miscued it. Not knowing where the ball is, Hendricks ran after watching the non-striker Phelukwayo starting for a single.

However, the batsman was too late to realise that the ball only went barely behind the wickets. Rizwan made a herculean effort to dive from behind-the-stumps to run Hendricks out.

Watch:

The PCB also shared the video of the run-out on its official profile.

Pakistan emerged victorious in the game, beating South Africa by 3 runs. In the first innings, Rizwan remained unbeaten on 104 off 64 deliveries, after opening the batting alongside captain Babar Azam.

The hosts had scored 169/6, and among their bowlers, Usman Qadir emerged with impressive 2/21 figures in his four overs.