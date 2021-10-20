Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score T20 World Cup 2021: PAK vs SA Warm-Up Match Live from Abu Dhabi

Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score T20 World Cup 2021: Live Scores from PAK vs SAPAK vs SA Live Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match from Abu Dhabi.
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to Watch PAK vs SA Warm-Up Match Online
On Wednesday, October 20th, at 7:30 PM, Pakistan and South Africa will play the ICC T20 World Cup warm-up match at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi (IST). In their first warm-up match, Pakistan defeated the defending champions West Indies by seven wickets. They bowled first and reduced a formidable West Indian batting squad to 130/7. Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Haris Rauf each took two wickets.