Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score T20 World Cup 2021: PAK vs SA Warm-Up Match Live from Abu Dhabi

Follow us on Image Source : AP Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score T20 World Cup 2021: Follow ball-by-ball scores from PAK vs SA Warm-Up Match in T20 WC 2021 from Abu Dhabi.

Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score T20 World Cup 2021: Live Scores from PAK vs SA

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match from Abu Dhabi.

Pakistan vs South Africa Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to Watch PAK vs SA Warm-Up Match Online

On Wednesday, October 20th, at 7:30 PM, Pakistan and South Africa will play the ICC T20 World Cup warm-up match at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi (IST). In their first warm-up match, Pakistan defeated the defending champions West Indies by seven wickets. They bowled first and reduced a formidable West Indian batting squad to 130/7. Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Haris Rauf each took two wickets.