Pakistan vs Scotland Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips ICC T20 World Cup 2021, PAK vs SCO probable playing 11

The 41st match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played between the Pakistan cricket team and Scotland. This is the fifth match in the tournament for both Pakistan and Scotland. Both the teams will take the field at Sharjah Cricket Stadium for this match. The tournament has been great for Pakistan so far. They have won all four matches so far and are at the forefront of the contenders to reach the semi-finals.

On the other hand, for Scotland, today's match will be to save credibility. The performance of the team in the match against India was quite disappointing. In such a situation, he will now try to give a tough competition to Pakistan and end the campaign in the tournament with a win.

Probable playing XI

Pakistan Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Scotland George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal

Based on current performances and past records at the venue, Indiatvnews.com has picked the best possible combination for your Dream11. Do take a look.

Dream11 Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, George Munsey, Mohammad Rizwan, Imad Wasim, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi and Bradley Wheal.

Batter (Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, George Munsey)

In the Dream XI of this match, most of the eyes will be on Pakistan's batsmen. The performance of the players of Pakistan in the tournament has been excellent. In such a situation, it may be wise to bet on Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman and Asif Ali have been among the key performers with the bat for the side. From Scotland, only George Munsey made it to the line-up as he has been in good touch throughout the tournament.

Wicket-keeper (Mohammad Rizwan)

As a wicketkeeper, without a doubt, Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan will dominate the team of Dream XI. The chances of betting on him in this match are believed to be the highest.

All-rounder (Imad Wasim, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves)

We chose a total of three all-rounders for the match. The first of this is of Imad Wasim of Pakistan, given his exploits with the new ball and Scotland's weakness against spinners. Apart from this, Michael Leask and Chris Greaves found place in our line-up given their recent form.

Bowler (Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mark Watt)

Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf has been the foundation of Pakistan's success in this tournament and are likely to continue with their form despite the match being a dead rubber. From Scotland, Mark Watt is the only selection given he has been the most economical bowler for the European outfit.