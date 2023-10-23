Pakistan vs Afghanistan, World Cup: Mohammad Nabi gives Babar Azam run out scare at non-striker's end | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND PTI Babar Azam (left) and Mohammad Nabi (right)

Millions of Pakistani hearts skipped a beat when Afghanistan's former captain Mohammad Nabi gave a run out scare to Pakistan's captain Babar Azam during the World Cup clash between the two Asian sides at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday, October 23.

The eye-catching incident unfolded in the 16th over of Pakistan's innings. Nabi came in to bowl the over and stopped midway in his follow-through. The veteran Afghan allrounder caught Babar off guard who was about to leave the crease at the non-striker's end but didn't dislodge the bails.

Babar was quick to realise the same and dragged his willow back into the crease. Notably, it is not the first time a bowler has warned a batter at the non-striker's end for backing up too early in the ongoing marquee tournament.

Watch the video:

Australia's pace merchant Mitchell Starc had warned Sri Lanka's opener Kusal Perera twice during the 14th match for leaving his crease early at the non-striker's end. The event unfolded in the 14th match of the tournament at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

