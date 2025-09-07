Pakistan vs Afghanistan tri-series final live streaming: When and where to watch clash in India? Pakistan vs Afghanistan tri-series final live streaming: Pakistan and Afghanistan take on each other in the final of the tri-series that also featured the UAE. The series served key for the preparations for the Men's Asia Cup 2025 that gets underway on September 9.

New Delhi:

Pakistan lock horns against Afghanistan in the tri-series final on Sunday, September 7, ahead of the crucial Asia Cup 2025 that kicks off from September 9. As expected, the two teams meet each other in the tri-series summit clash, with hosts UAE finishing third.

Pakistan have been dominant in the tournament with three wins in their four league stage matches so far, with their only loss coming against Afghanistan in their reverse fixture.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan have registered three wins in their four matches and are coming into the final on the back of three straight wins after losing in their opener against the Men in Green.

Pakistan would be pleased with the number of players raising their hands and helping the team in its wins. Captain Salman Agha, Saim Ayub, Hasan Nawaz and Fakhar Zaman have all scored half-centuries, while Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf and Abrar Ahmed have all taken three or more wickets in an innings.

While there is nothing big for the winner, winning the series will provide a mental boost with Asia Cup coming ahead in the UAE. Ahead of the final, here are the live streaming details of the clash.

When will the Pakistan vs Afghanistan tri-series final be played?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan tri-series final will be played on Sunday, September 7.

Where will the Pakistan vs Afghanistan tri-series final take place?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan tri-series final will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

When will the Pakistan vs Afghanistan tri-series final start?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan tri-series final match will start at 8:30 PM IST.​

Where can we watch the Pakistan vs Afghanistan tri-series final on TV in India?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan tri-series final will be available for live telecast on the Eurosport channel.

Where can we watch the Pakistan vs Afghanistan tri-series final online in India?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan tri-series final will be available for live streaming on the Fancode app and website.

Squads:

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, AM Ghazanfar

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris(w), Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqeem, Hussain Talat, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr