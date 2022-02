Follow us on Image Source : ICCCRICKET.COM File photo of Pakistan U19 cricket team during the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022.

Pakistan U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Online, TV

Let's take a look at the live streaming details of the Pakistan U19 vs Sri Lanka U19:

Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in the 5th Place Playoff match of the ongoing Under-19 World Cup 2022. The game will take place at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

Match Details

Pakistan U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, 5th Place Playoff

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

6:30 PM IST

ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast Details

In India

Star Sports will telecast the ICC U-19 World Cup. You can watch Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

In Pakistan

In Pakistan, the live telecast will be available on PTV Sports. The live streaming will be available on the PTV app.

In West Indies

In the Caribbean the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches will be available on ESPN Network. The live streaming will be available on the ESPN+ app.

In Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, Gazi TV, T Sports, and BTV will present the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.

In Sri Lanka

Star Sports and Siyatha TV will provide the live telecast of the U-19 World Cup 2022.

In Australia

In Australia, Kayo TV and Foxtel Network will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.

In New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sports Network will live stream the U-19 World Cup 2022.

In the United States and Canada

In the United States, Willow TV will present the live telecast of U19 World Cup 2022.

In the United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Cricket will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.

In South Africa

In South Africa, SuperSport will Live telecast the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.

In MENA Countries

In the middle-east nations, Etisalat and Starzplay will provide the live coverage of U19 World Cup 2022.