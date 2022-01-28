Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score PAKU19 vs AUSU19 Live Score U19 World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal Updates ICC U19 World Cup 2022, Pakistan U19 vs Australia U19: Get the Live Cricket Scores, Commentary, Ball by Ball Updates, Full Scorecard, Highlights from the Pakistan U19 vs Australia U19 Super League Quarterfinal 3 match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.