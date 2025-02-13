Pakistan trio fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct against South Africa

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pakistan team

Pakistan trio - Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel and substitute fielder Kamran Ghulam have been fined for breaching ICC’s Code of Conduct in the ODI match against South Africa at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Shaheen has been fined 25% of his match fee for breaching Article 2.12 for inappropriate physical contact with an opposition player. In the 28th over of the first innings, he deliberately obstructed Proteas batter Matthew Breetzke as he ran a single. The umpire noted the physical contact between the two players and it also led to a heated exchange between Shaheen and Breetzke.

In the next over, Shakeel and Ghulam were seen celebrating too closely to South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, who fell short of his crease and was run out. It resulted in both the cricketers violating Article 2.5 of the code and being fined 10% of their match fees. Along with that, all three cricketers were handed one demerit point. Meanwhile, ICC confirmed that all three players have accepted the sanctions and there won’t be any hearing on the matter.

Pakistan beat South Africa to qualify for tri-nation tournament final

Both Pakistan and South Africa needed a win to make it to the tri-nation tournament final. Batting first, the visitors looked ruthless and captain Bavuma and Breetzke looked sensational, scoring 82 and 83 runs respectively. Later, flamboyant batter Heinrich Klaasen smashed 87 and Kyle Verreyne made 44 as the Proteas posted 352 runs on board in the first innings.

Pakistan had a mountain to climb and they were reduced to 91/3 at one stage, which made it difficult. However, captain Mohammad Rizwan and Salamn Agha stitched a phenomenal 260-run partnership to get the job done for the host nation. Agha made 134, while Rizwan played an unbeaten knock of 122 to help Pakistan win by six wickets. They will now play New Zealand in the final of the tri-nation tournament.