Pakistan train in Dubai despite boycott calls, still unsure about Asia Cup future after ICC reject their plea Amid tensions from the handshake row, Pakistan await Islamabad’s nod on the next steps before facing the UAE. PCB's plea to replace the match referee was rejected by the ICC. Players trained quietly, skipping press duties.

Dubai:

The Pakistan cricket team tried to project calm and composure on the eve of their Asia Cup fixture against the UAE, but behind the scenes, unease and uncertainty continue to cloud their campaign. The fallout from Sunday’s controversial handshake episode, where Indian players refrained from shaking hands with their Pakistani counterparts following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, has left the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) scrambling.

In response to what they viewed as a breach of ICC protocol, the PCB demanded the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft. However, their appeal was swiftly turned down by the International Cricket Council (ICC), with the rejection letter ironically signed by ICC General Manager Waseem Khan, a former PCB CEO. The optics of that didn’t go unnoticed either.

While PCB officials awaited clearance from Islamabad regarding their next steps, they continued efforts to have Richie Richardson appointed as match referee for the upcoming game, which is a move seen as a symbolic face-saver for PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan’s interior minister.

Shahbaz Sharif meets Mohsin Naqvi, what happened?

Media speculation in Pakistan suggested that Naqvi’s meeting with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif was linked more to domestic matters than cricket, but the future of Pakistan’s participation in the Asia Cup still hangs in the balance. However, according to Cricbuzz, the two did talk about cricket and the handshake fiasco and a decision about their participation is expected to be finalised early tomorrow. Meanwhile, a withdrawal could cost the board an estimated $16 million.

Amid the tension, the team skipped their pre-match press conference, triggering speculation about a possible boycott. However, they did show up for training, albeit in a subdued manner. Their light and outdated warm-up session stood in stark contrast to India’s high-intensity drills, where even seasoned players like Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma were put through Bronco runs under fitness coach Adrian Le Roux.